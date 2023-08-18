MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Meet Joe Bill English and Winifred Hike, two residents at the Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Marshall County, Kentucky who are celebrating their 100th and 103rd birthdays.
Winifred Hike will be turning 103 years old on Tuesday, August 29. Hike spent a lot of her time volunteering with the Red Cross of America and Lourdes Hospice in Paducah.
The other is Joe Bill English who just celebrated his 100th birthday. English was a World War ll veteran who served as a gunner aboard a supply ship from 1942 to 1945.
English says that hard work is important for living a good life and he says, “Keep straight, stay off of dope, be a man. Instead of a puppet, be a man.”
Happy birthday on behalf of WPSD Local 6.