PADUCAH — Paducah Police Officers say two Marshall County teenagers were charged after admitting to breaking into vehicles early Thursday morning.
Officers say around 2 a.m. they received a call about two people breaking into vehicles around the Clay and North 30th Street area.
Officers say 18-year-old Joshua Thebeau walked out of a dumpster enclosure near the intersection and a 17-year-old was found in the enclosure, as well.
Officers say the pair admitted to breaking into several vehicles. Thebeau admitted to taking a jacket from a SUV, and the 17-year-old was found to be in possession of a bottle of whiskey and a pill bottle containing a muscle relaxer. Officers say they also found a range bag with ammunition and 9mm magazines.
Thebeau was arrested on charges of theft of a legend drug and theft of contents from a vehicle (less than $500).
The 17-year-old was cited on charges of theft of contents from a vehicle (less than $500), possession of alcohol by a person less than 18, curfew violation, and theft of a legend drug.
Thebeau was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail and the 17-year-old was cited and released to his father.
Paducah Police want to remind citizens to lock their vehicles and remove or hide guns and other valuables.