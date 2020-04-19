PADUCAH -- Two McCracken County High School sophomores have been selected for the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky for the Class of 2022.
The two students selected for the Gatton Academy are Abby Beth and Jacob Harris.
Gatton Academy Director Dr. Lynette Breedlove says the academy selects students from across the state with ranging interests in STEM fields.
The academy is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Dr. Breedlove says applicants are evaluated based on ACT or SAT scores, high school grades, awards, extracurricular activities, responses to essay and short answer questions as well as letters of recommendation.
Additionally, 189 candidates were invited to interview with West Kentucky University faculty members, community leaders from across the state and Gatton Academy alumni.
Dr. Breedlove says the selected students scored an average composite of 30.58 on the ACT and 30.23 on the mathematics portion of the exam, with the highest possible score being 36.
Students from 47 counties represent the Class of 2022 and the Gatton Academy has had students attend from 117 of the 120 counties in Kentucky.
Dr. Breedlove says these students will complete their junior and senior years of high school living in the Florence Schneider Hall. At the end of their study, students will graduate from high school with a minimum of 60 college credit hours (around 2 years worth of credits).
The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first state-supported, two-year residential program for high school students with interests in advanced science and math careers and is one of only 15 programs in the nation. The Gatton Academy has been named to Jay Mathews of The Washington Post’s list of top-performing schools with elite students for ten consecutive appearances.