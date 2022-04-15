CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two men from Murray have been arrested on animal cruelty charges after a cow was shot and killed in Calloway County, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies responded to KY 1124 in northwestern Calloway County Monday after receiving a report that someone had shot and killed a cow, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for two suspects in the case. The two men — 23-year-old Austin Hester and 21-year-old Beau Hester — were found and arrested Wednesday night.
The men were each charged with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree cruelty to animals and jailed in the Calloway County Jail.