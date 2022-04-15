04152022 beau hester booking photo.jpg

Beau Hester 

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two men from Murray have been arrested on animal cruelty charges after a cow was shot and killed in Calloway County, the sheriff's office says. 

Deputies responded to KY 1124 in northwestern Calloway County Monday after receiving a report that someone had shot and killed a cow, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says. 

04152022 austin hester booking photo.jpg

Austin Hester 

In a news release, the sheriff's office says arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for two suspects in the case. The two men — 23-year-old Austin Hester and 21-year-old Beau Hester — were found and arrested Wednesday night. 

The men were each charged with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree cruelty to animals and jailed in the Calloway County Jail.