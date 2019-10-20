CARLISLE COUNTY, KY— Two men were arrested following complaints of drug activity in Fancy Farm.
Carlisle County Deputies served a search warrant in the 8400 Block of State Route 307 around 10:30 Sunday morning.
The homeowner, Benjamin Crawford, was outside talking to Thomas Green. Green gave consent for deputies to search his car. Inside, deputies found a Kimber .45 Ultra Carry, that was reported stolen out of Hickman County in April of 2018.
Inside Crawford's home, deputies found about 2 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia associated with the use of methamphetamine and marijuana. Two weapons were also found in the home because they were near the methamphetamine.
Thomas Green, 41-years-old, was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
Benjamin Crawford, 40-years-old, was arrested and charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Firearm Enhanced, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Both Green and Crawford were lodged in the Ballard County Jail.