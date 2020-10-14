JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A Paducah man and a Carbondale, Illinois, man charged with first-degree murder in an deadly August shooting have been arrested in Florida.
The two men — 23-year-old Devale Johnson of Carbondale and 30-year-old Victor R. Purdiman of Paducah — are accused of shooting Jamonte Allison Sr. on Aug. 17. Investigators say Allison was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Jackson County State's Attorney's Office in Southern Illinois says arrest warrants charging Johnson and Purdiman each with three counts of first-degree murder were issued Oct. 2, and bond was set at $1 million each. They both face a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm as well.
The two were arrested Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Orange County, Florida, the state's attorney's office says.
Prosecutors say the two men faces 20 to 60 years in prison if they are found guilty of murder, as well as four to 15 years for the gun charge.