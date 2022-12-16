SCOTT CITY, MO — Two Scott City, Missouri, men face drug charges after police say a search warrant uncovered methamphetamine and other drugs in their home.
The Scott City Police Department says officers served a search warrant around 7:26 p.m. Thursday at a home on James Street. The police department says officers found multiple baggies of meth, as well as small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine.
Police say the two men charged in this case — Kyle Lee Morgan and Kevin Morgan — were both at home when the warrant was served, and two juvenile males were there as well.
Because juveniles were in the home, the police department says the men are each charged with two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Additionally, both men were each charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
The men were arrested and jailed in the Scott City Police Department Jail.
The police department says no bond was set.