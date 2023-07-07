ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL — Two men are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in southern Illinois.
The child, 10-year-old Brandon Scott, was found with a gunshot wound inside a home on Roosevelt Avenue in Belleville, Illinois, around 9:56 p.m. Monday. St. Clair County Sheriff's Office deputies found the boy, and emergency medical responders took him to a local hospital, where he later died because of his injuries. The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was brought in to investigate the shooting, and the squad announced the arrests in the case Friday.
The major case squad says the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has charged 26-year-old Jaylen P. Nicks and 20-year-old Devin M. Dunbar with first-degree murder. Nicks is from Florissant, Missouri, and Dunbar is from Spanish Lake, Missouri.
Nicks' bond was set at $1 million, and Dunbar's bond was set at $1.25 million.
Investigators say the two Missouri men were connected to an acquaintance of Scott's family, NBC News St. Louis affiliate KSDK reports.
In a news release announcing the arrests, the major case squad shared its condolences for Scott's family and friends.
"This unfortunate and tragic event has not only touched his family, but the entire community. 10-year-old Brandon Scott lost the opportunity to live out a prosperous life due to the senseless acts of those who were charged in this investigation," the statement reads.
The major case squad says its investigation into the deadly shooting is still active, and anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information related to the case can contact the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department or the major case squad at 618-825-5204.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Scott's family pay for his funeral. To see that fundraiser, click here.