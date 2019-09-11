MARTIN, TN -- Two more men have been indicted with murder in the death of a Martin, Tennessee man.

On May 11, Martin police were called to a shooting at 148 Meadowbrook Lane. There, officers found 23-year-old Luke Greene, of Martin, dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Martin Police Department says 20-year-old Kalib Jones of Scott's Hill, Tennessee, and 20-year-old Isiah Hart of Lexington, Tennessee have now been incited in Greene's death.

Both are now facing 1st degree murder and especially aggravated robbery charges.

A third man, 20-year-old Raschad Windham, was arrested earlier this year.

He was also charged with 1st degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.