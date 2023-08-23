MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two men had to be taken to hospitals after they were involved in a crash at the intersection of US 60 and Maxon Road in West Paducah Wednesday morning, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies responded to the scene around 7:32 a.m. to find two pickup trucks, a 2012 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Ford F-150, had collided. The drivers of both vehicles were mechanically freed from the trucks by responders with the Concord Fire Department.
The sheriff's office says it believes David Drew of Paducah was driving the F-250 north on Maxon Road when he tried to cross US 60. As he tried to cross, that's when deputies believe his truck struck the F-150 — driven by Christopher Pearson of Wickliffe, Kentucky — which was westbound on US 60. The trucks both hit a guardrail during the crash.
Mercy Regional EMS responded to the scene, and Drew and Pearson were both taken to local hospital. Pearson was later taken to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment.