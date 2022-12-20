GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Fancy Farm man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after the Graves County Sheriff's Office says his car crossed the center line of a state road and crashed into a Ford F150. The car also collided with a 1995 Ford Ranger, and deputies are searching for the driver of that truck after he allegedly fled the scene of the crash.
Deputies responded to the collision around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday along Kentucky 339, just north of Fancy Farm, the sheriff's office says.
Investigators say Roy W. Blevins was driving a white 1984 Corvette along KY 339 when his car crossed the center line and drove into the path of a 2017 Ford F150 driven by Michael W. Rowland. Responders had to free Blevins from the Corvette, and he was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Rowland was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital for injuries the sheriff's office says were not life threatening.
During the collision, after the Corvette crashed into the Ford F150, the sheriff's office says the car spun out of control and crashed into a 1995 Ford Ranger driven by Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky. The sheriff's office claims Hunt climbed out of the driver's side window of the Ford Ranger, climbed over the top of Blevins' car — where Blevins was trapped and seriously injured — and fled the scene.
The sheriff's office says Hunt's license is suspended and he's wanted on a McCracken County warrant, and investigators believe that's why he left the scene of the crash.
Hunt, who is 41 years old, is now wanted in Graves County on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash.