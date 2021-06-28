CARBONDALE, IL — Two men are in jail facing gun charges, a third faces an obstruction charge and a fourth is wanted by police in connection to a shots-fired incident that happened last week in Carbondale, Illinois.
Police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:55 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane.
Carbondale police say the people involved were acquainted with each other. Police say three Carbondale men — 23-year-old Daivon K. Willis, 45-year-old Everett Y. Galloway and 50-year-old Eddie Payne — each pulled out handguns.
Police say Payne fired his gun, and then Willis fired his. Payne gave his gun to 28-year-old Jalen Cobb, police claim, and Cobb allegedly hid the weapon before police arrived.
In Monday afternoon news release, police say Payne, Galloway and Cobb have been arrested. Police are searching for Willis, and ask anyone with information about his location to call the Carbondale Police Department. Willis is considered to be armed and dangerous, the police department warns. Police did not provide a photo of Willis or Cobb.
Payne was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Galloway was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and not having his firearm owner's identification card. Cobb was charged with obstructing justice. Payne and Galloway were jailed in the Jackson County Jail. After his arrest, Cobb was released with a notice to appear.
To share information regarding this case with investigators, call Carbondale police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.