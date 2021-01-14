Weather Alert

...Snow showers may cause scattered slick spots Friday afternoon and night.... Snow showers are expected to develop across the region Friday afternoon and persist into the overnight hours. Surface and air temperatures are forecast to be primarily above freezing during the daytime hours. However, given the convective nature of these snow showers, there is the potential for brief bursts of moderate to even heavy snow, to allow for light accumulations in some areas. As temperatures cool Friday evening and overnight, additional light snow accumulations will be possible. Currently, amounts ranging from a dusting to near an inch are forecast for this event. Those planning travel during this time should stay aware of the latest weather information. This may impact the Friday evening commute. Confidence is low at this time, but there is at least some potential for slippery road conditions.