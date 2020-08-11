CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- On Thursday, August 6th, the Cape Girardeau Police Department received information regarding the location of Clarence J. Smith.
This information was relayed to New Port Police and Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas and these agencies were able to locate and peacefully take Clarence Smith into custody.
The following day, Friday, August 7th, Jaden Young turned himself into the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
Smith and Young were the 4th and 5th arrests made in regards to the homicide of Anthony Miller, who was killed during the early morning hours of July 20th in Cape Girardeau.
Clarence Smith, 28, is being held on $1,000,000 bond for murder in the 2nd degree, 2 counts of armed criminal action, burglary in the 2nd degree and robbery in the 1st degree.
Jaden Young, 20, is also being held on a $1,000,000 bond for murder in the 2nd degree, 2 counts of armed criminal action, burglary in the 2nd degree and robbery in the 1st degree.