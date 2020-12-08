CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department on Tuesday reported two additional novel coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
This, after the health department reported three virus-related deaths on Monday.
In a news release, the health department said it "wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families."
The health department also reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as seven new cases reported on Monday.
To date, the county has had 1,945 COVID-19 cases, including 31 deaths.
The health department is currently monitoring 198 active cases in Calloway County, including 11 people hospitalized with the illness.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs that majority of COVID-19 testing the the county, and the health department says the hospital's positivity rate is 18.391% as of Dec. 1.
So far, the health department has recorded 1,716 recovered cases in the county.