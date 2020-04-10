JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department announced Friday there are two more cases of COVID-19 in the county.
One of the patients is a female in her twenties and is doing well in isolation. The other patient is a female in her seventies and is in isolation doing fair.
The Jackson County Health Department says both patients were infected through local contact with a known or suspected case.
This bring the county total up to confirmed cases in the county, with two deaths.
The health department says six people have recovered enough from COVID-19 to be released from isolation.