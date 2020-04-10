CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO --The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says there is now 26 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, with 11 people having recovered and one death.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center breaks down the cases by gender, age group, hospitalization, exposure and jurisdiction within the county.
The gender breaks down to 11 cases being female and the remaining 15 being male.
More so, only four out of the 24 cases are from 20-29 year olds. One case is a person who is 30-39 years old. Two cases are 40-49 year olds. Five cases are from people aged 50-59 years old. Seven of the confirmed cases are 60-69 year olds. Five more of the cases are from people 70-79 years old and the remaining two cases in the county are people 80-89 years old.
Additionally, only five patients out of the 24 cases have been hospitalized.
The different jurisdictions for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are six in Cape Girardeau County, eight in Cape Girardeau City, and 12 in Jackson.
Testing
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says their community-wide Coronavirus test collection center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Additionally, the Coronavirus community nurse hotline is staffed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The Health Center says the nurses provide screening for anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19. If a person meets the criteria, then they will be sent to their testing center.
Anyone seeking a test in this area must first call the hotline at 573-331-4200.