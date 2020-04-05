JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department in Illinois says there are two new cases of COVID-19.
The first patient is a female in her 40's, who was infected locally, and is at home in isolation and doing well. The second patient is a female in her 60's, who was also infected locally and is in a long-term care facility. The JCHD says her condition is fair.
This brings the county total up to 12, including one death.
Public health officials say they are investigating these cases and may place other people on home quarantine. JCHD says some people may not have symptoms, but are put in quarantine to not pose a risk to others.