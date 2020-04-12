GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Health Department says there are two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Graves County
This brings the county's total up to 14 confirmed cases.
The first patient is a male in his 30's who is at home in isolation. The second patient is a female in her 40's who is also at home in isolation.
The health department gives some tips on what you can do to help flatten the curve.
- STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.
- STAY APART: Keep at least 6 feet away from others including while shopping for life-sustaining essentials. Avoid the lines by taking advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other goods.
- STAY PUT: Keep non-essential trips to a minimum and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.
Additionally, be mindful of people who are at greater risk for getting this virus.
Call your healthcare provider if you are having a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Remember to stay home and call your healthcare provider before going to a healthcare facility.
Go to kycovid19.ky.gov for more information on COVID-19
For general questions about COVID-19, call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725 or the Graves
County Health Department at 270-247-3553