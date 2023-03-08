PADUCAH — Continuing a 20-year-long tradition, two Murray High School Juniors will represent the United States at the NASA-affiliated United Space School in Houston's Bay area this year.
According to a Wednesday release, United Space School invites only one U.S. high school to participate in the program each summer, along with schools in 28 other countries.
This year, juniors Reed Falwell and Emma Pogue will join students from countries including Canada, Mexico, Chile, Bolivia, South Africa, Namibia, Italy, France, Germany, England, Russia and India.
In a statement included in the release, Shuttle Robotics Engineer and International Space Station Board Member Robert Alexander explained why Murray was first chosen for this experience 19 years ago.
“Murray’s location, little exposure and a diverse community, were among the criteria that aided in the decisive factor,” he said. “The fact that the school system had won numerous awards and applause for achievement was also a main factor that was appealing to our United States high school representative(s)."
According to the release, Falwell and Pogue were selected by a Murray High School panel comprised of former space camp members and MHS faculty members, based on a Manned Mission to Mars application and assignment.
Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis said in a statement included in the release the school was excited for the two students, who he says "continue a long line of commitment to the NASA Space School program from Murray High."
During their two weeks at International Space School, Falwell and Pogue will work closely with civil and contractor aerospace professionals, the release explains, providing needs-based instruction in topics relevant to designing a "Manned Mission to Mars" assignment.
They'll join approximately 34 other students from around the world, where they'll be divided up into four teams — each taking responsibility for a specific portion of their mission.
According to their website, nonprofit Foundation for International Space Education manages and funds the school. They say in addition to their work on the Mission to Mars assignment, students will have the opportunity to "participate in a variety of space-related activities at the Johnson Space Center, the University of Houston Clear Lake, Rice University, Space Center Houston, the George Observatory at Brazos Bend State Park, and the Houston Museum of Natural Science."
These activities include a tour of JSC facilities, a special project at the George Observatory, an ARISS link with ISS and an international video-conference, the website explains.
The foundation says during their time in the Bay area, students will participate in several cultural and social events and will stay with host families within the aerospace community.