CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY- Saturday afternoon, Deputy T. Doss with the Calloway County Sheriff's office picked up a vehicle a known fugitive was using on Highway 121.
Deputy Doss pulled the vehicle over to ask the person driving, Donna Rosengrant, where the fugitive was. Rosengrant said she dropped off the other passenger just south of Murray after seeing law enforcement.
After investigating the car Doss found the fugitive, Tracey Kendall, hiding in the trunk. Rosengrant also had methamphetamine in her possession.
52-year-old Rosengrant was arrested and charged with second degree hindering apprehension, first degree possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence. Rosengrant was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Kendall, who is 40-years-old, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and probation violation for a felony offense. She was also taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.