Saturday afternoon Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two women during a traffic stop.
Deputy T. Doss saw a vehicle in Murray occupied by a known fugitive. A short time later, Deputy Doss located the same vehicle southbound on Highway 121. Deputy Doss stopped the vehicle and asked about the whereabouts of the previously seen fugitive.
The operator of the vehicle, Donna Rosengrant, stated she had dropped off the other person just south of Murray after seeing law enforcement. During further investigation, the fugitive was located in the trunk of the vehicle and Rosengrant was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Donna Rosengrant, age 52, of New Concord, Kentucky was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Hindering Apprehension, 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and Tampering with Physical Evidence. She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Tracey Kendall, age 40, of New Concord, Kentucky was arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest and Probation Violation for Felony Offense. She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
