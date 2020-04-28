GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County has 121 cases of COVID-19 after the local health department confirmed two new cases on Tuesday.
The two new cases include a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 20s. The health department says both women are in isolation in their respective homes.
Many of the county's COVID-19 cases are connected to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield. As of Tuesday, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says 65 residents and 31 staff members at Mills have tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 residents have died. Additionally, three staff members at Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation have tested positive.
Local 6 contacted Graves County Health Director Noel Coplen to ask if Tuesday's new cases are connected to either facility. We will update this story when we have those details.
During his daily briefing on COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said two Graves County women were among the 12 new coronavirus-related deaths confirmed on Tuesday. One of the women was 71 years old, and the other was 84 years old, the governor said.
