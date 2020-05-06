GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Graves County on Wednesday, and the local health department is reminding the community to continue social distancing over Mother's Day weekend.
The two cases confirmed in the county Wednesday include a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 40s. Both are in isolation in their homes, the health department says in a news release.
The latest positive test results bring the number of novel coronavirus cases in Graves County to 145.
In the release, Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen says he knows it can be difficult to stay away from loved ones, but it's important to maintain social distancing.
“Mother’s Day is going to be very difficult. But I know we can be creative and appreciate our mothers from afar," Coplen says in the news release.
In a phone call with Local 6, Coplen said the two new cases confirmed Wednesday are not connected to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The nursing home, which is in Mayfield, has seen a large number of cases. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reports 65 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for the virus, and 16 residents have died. On Tuesday, the nursing home celebrated its first recovered resident. To see how Mills celebrated resident Katie Hayden's recovery, click here.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department: