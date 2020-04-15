GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Graves County, the local health department says.
In a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, the Graves County Health Department says the new cases include a woman in her 90s who is in isolation in the hospital and a woman in her 50s who is in isolation at home.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive novel coronavirus tests in Graves County to 23.
That total includes 13 staff members and six residents at Mills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield. The administrator of that nursing home, David Dietz, on Wednesday provided Local 6 with more information about those cases. He said those positive test results are out of 21 staff members and 20 residents who have been tested.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the news release from the Graves County Health Department: