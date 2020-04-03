JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois, Friday, the local health department says.
That brings the total number of laboratory confirmed positive cases in the southern Illinois county to 10.
In a news release, the Jackson County Health Department says the new cases include a man in his 20s and a man in his 80s. The health department says it's believed the man in his 20s caught the virus while traveling to the Chicago area and out of the country, while the man in his 80s acquired the virus locally.
The man in his 20s is doing well, the health department says, but the man in his 80s is hospitalized and his condition is unknown.
The news release also acknowledges the Carbondale nursing home resident who passed away after contracting COVID-19. The woman in her 90s was in the hospital when she died.
"We are deeply saddened by this loss. Staff at the health department are working COVID-19 cases each day, and our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one,” Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston said in a statement included in the news release.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
