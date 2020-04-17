MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in McCracken County, the Purchase District Health Department announced Friday evening.
The two new cases include a 31-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man. Both cases are self-isolated and in stable condition, according to a news release from the health department.
The total number of positive COVID-19 tests in McCracken County now stands at 29. The health department says there are currently no hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county.
The news release says 14 McCracken County cases have recovered from the illness, up from 12 cases on Thursday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in McCracken County remains at two.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
