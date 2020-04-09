MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in McCracken County on Thursday, bringing the county's total number of positive tests to 20.
Those numbers were released Thursday afternoon by the Purchase District Health Department.
The health department says the new cases include a 50-year-old man and a 56-year-old man. Both men are self-isolated in stable condition, and they were not hospitalized.
Out of the 20 total cases in McCracken County, the health department says only one confirmed case is hospitalized. Six of those 20 cases have recovered.
