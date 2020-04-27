MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in McCracken County, the Purchase District Health Department confirms, bringing the county's total cases to 46.
The two new cases are both men — one age 59 and the other age 62. One of the cases is being treated in a hospital, and the other is in stable condition and self-isolated, the health department says in a news release.
Regarding the other counties it serves, the Purchase District Health Department reported no change in cases. Ballard County has seven cases, Carlisle has two, Hickman has three and Fulton has one, according to Monday's news release.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department: