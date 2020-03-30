MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in McCracken County, the Purchase District Health Department says.
The new cases bring the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the county to eight. In a news release sent Monday night, the health department says the two new patients are a 20-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman, both of whom tested positive on Monday.
The health department says both women are in stable condition. There are not hospitalized, but they are self-quarantined.
The news release says the health department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus through contact with the new patients. The Purchase District Health Department says close contacts will be asked to quarantine, and they'll be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.
The previous six cases in McCracken County include three who were announced over the weekend, a case that was announced on Friday and two cases announced on Tuesday.
Speaking during his briefing Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said a total of 480 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state. Beshear said two new deaths have been reported in the state as well.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department: