CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- The Cape Girardeau County Department of Public Health is announcing two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the county total up to 37 confirmed cases, with 21 recoveries and one death related to coronavirus.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider for advice. You can also call the SoutheastHEALTH's COVID-19 provider and nurse triage 24-hour line at 573-519-4983 or the Saint Frances Nurse Hotline at 573-331-4200, which is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.