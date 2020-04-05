McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Purchase District Health Department says there are two new confirmed COVID-19 case in McCracken County.
This brings the county total up to 16 reported cases since March 23.
The first patient tested positive on Saturday and is a 55-year-old female. The second patient is a 47-year-old female. Both patients are in stable condition, are not hospitalized, and are self-quarantined.
While the risk to the general public is low, PDHD says they are working with the CDC and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to find all people who may have been exposed.
The Purchase District Health Department offers these tips:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should first contact their primary care medical provider.
If you are worried or concerned, but otherwise healthy, please see kycovid19.ky.gov for additional information or call the Ky Covid-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Call your medical provider if you develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Call the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631 or visit their website www.purchasehealth.org for more information.