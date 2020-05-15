McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Purchase District Health Department says there are two more cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County.
The two cases are a 27-year-old female and a 79-year-old male. Both people have been told they tested positive.
The health department says McCracken County now has 84 positive total cases. There have been a total of 51 recoveries and two deaths in the county, as well.
If you are worried or concerned, but otherwise healthy, please see kycovid19.ky.gov for additional information or call the Ky Covid-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Call your medical provider if you develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Call the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631 or visit their website www.purchasehealth.org for more information.