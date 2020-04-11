SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - Two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in southern Illinois.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there is one new case in Franklin County and one new case in Williamson County.
The Franklin County case is a woman in her 70's. She likely acquired the virus through community spread and is at home in isolation.
The Williamson County case is a female teen. She likely acquired the virus through community spread and is at home in isolation.
That brings the total cases in Franklin County to five and 11 in Williamson County.
For all personal protection equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. If you have health questions about COVID-19, you can call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.