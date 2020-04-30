WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting two new positive COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.
The new cases are a male in his 40's and a female in her 20's. The health department says the male was likely infected through healthcare spread, whereas the female was likely infected through community spread.
Both are at home in isolation.
The health department says to date, there have been 32 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, with 13 people having recovered.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider or one of the hotlines listed below:
- Illinois Department of Public Health - (Hotline only)
Southern Illinois Healthcare - (Hotline for testing)
- 1-800-889-3931
- DPH.SICK.ILLINOIS.GOV
- 1-844-988-7800
- Franklin Hospital - (Hotline for testing)
- (618) 435-9700
- Heartland Regional Medical Center- (Hotline for testing)
- 1-888-543-2786
- Shawnee Health Service- (Testing sites)
- Carterville, Carbondale and Marion locations
- Call Main number
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation- (Testing Site)
- 1-800-408-7351
- SSM Health- (Virtual visit)