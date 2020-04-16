GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 28.
The two new cases reported Thursday evening include a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s. The health department says both women are in isolation in their respective homes.
Thursday evening's announcement followed the announcement of three cases earlier in the day. Those cases included two people in their 20s who are in isolation in their homes and a woman in her 60s who passed away. The woman who died had other health issues, the health department said.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
