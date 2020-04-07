MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Marshall County, the local health department says.
The Marshall County Health Department announced the two new cases Tuesday afternoon. The health department says the patients are a 39-year-old man who is self-isolating at home and a 77-year-old woman who is also self-isolating at home.
The new cases bring the total number of positive test results in Marshall County to 10.
However, the health department says two of those patients have recovered and have been released from monitoring.
The health department says the remaining eight patients are all stable. Six of those patients are isolated in their homes, and two are in the hospital.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.