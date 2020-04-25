CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- The Calloway County Health Department says there are two newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the total number of county cases to 28, with 17 people fully recovered, 10 people isolated at home, and one death.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider, the Calloway County Health department at 270-753-3381, or the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. You can also go to kycovid19.ky.gov for more information.