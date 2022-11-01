HERRIN, IL — An upcoming two-night musical event at the Southern Illinois Worship Center will benefit the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
According to a Tuesday release, the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention will begin at 6 p.m. on both evenings, from Nov. 11 - Nov. 12.
The convention will feature multiple arts and groups, including: Gospel Messengers, Fortress, The Victory Boys, Revelation, Riven Quartet, Fred Church and the Spirituals, and Danny Norman.
The goal of the Veterans Honor Flight program is to provide every veteran who applies with a free trip to Washington D.C. to visit "visit memorials honoring their service and sacrifice." According to their website, the trips are completely free to Veterans, with VHF of Southern Illinois covering airfare, bus fare, entry fees, food, and supply costs.
The Illinois State Quartet Convention hopes to raise enough money to cover the cost for a whole plane of Veterans.
To learn more about honor flights and the criteria to apply for one, click here.