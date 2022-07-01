ALLEN CITY, KY — Officials are releasing details about an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening in Floyd County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police report Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department, Deputy Will Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, and police-dog Drago were killed in a shooting Thursday evening.
Four others officers were injured. Three remaining in the hospital, with one being in critical condition.
Police say a civilian was also injured in the shooting and is currently being treated at the hospital.
The investigation is still ongoing.