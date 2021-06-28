PADUCAH– The Paducah Police Department is reporting there were two overnight shootings in the city.
The first happened shortly after 10 p.m in the Walter Jetton Blvd. area. The Paducah Police Department have not yet reported if anyone was injured in the shooting.
Walter Jetton Blvd. is the same area shots were fired June 8.
The second shooting occurred later in the night along North 6th Street. The Paducah Police Deparment have confirmed no one was injured in this shooting.
