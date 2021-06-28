UPDATE 6/28 AT 11 A.M: A woman has been taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment to a gun wound, according to the Paducah Police Department. When police reached the scene at the 1000 block of Bronson Ave. they found a 30-year-old woman bleeding from a gun shot wound to her lower jaw. Witnesses said the victim was outside her home when they heard fireworks and gunshots.
The second incident occurred around 3:30 a.m at the 800 block of North 6th Street. Two windows of a nearby residence had been hit by gunfire. There were residents in the home but no one has been reported injured.
PADUCAH– The Paducah Police Department is reporting there were two overnight shootings in the city.
The first happened shortly after 10 p.m in the Walter Jetton Blvd. area. The Paducah Police Department have not yet reported if anyone was injured in the shooting.
Walter Jetton Blvd. is the same area shots were fired June 8.
