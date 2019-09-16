MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Two people were arrested after McCracken County deputies were called on a child welfare check.
On Sunday, deputies were sent to 3020 Benton Road to check on the welfare of a four-month-old child.
The caller believed the mother was using illegal drugs while caring for the child.
Deputies were able to talk with the mother and determine she was not under the influence of illegal drugs.
Deputies were also able to search the home. Inside, they found that 28-year-old Justin Edwards of Paducah was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and methadone.
He was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
They also found 36-year-old Dustin Wistafke of Paducah, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was wanted for theft by unlawful taking - firearm.