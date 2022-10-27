PADUCAH — Two Paducah men were arrested Wednesday after deputies conducted a traffic stop and discovered methamphetamine, Xanax, LSD, and paraphernalia in a vehicle.
According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a car occupied by 33-year-old Joshua Gaia and 55-year-old Jay Clark after observing traffic infractions.
Deputies say they determined Clark, who was driving, had a suspended license stemming from a previous DUI and did not have insurance on the car. They say Gaia had two active arrest warrants as well, both for probation violations.
Deputies say they found about 25 grams of crystal methamphetamine, Xanax pills, dosages of LSD, digital scales, and other items of drug paraphernalia upon conducting a search of the car.
Both men were arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on the following charges:
Joshua Gaia
- Trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense
- Possession of a controlled substance third degree drug
- Possession of a controlled substance second degree drug
- Probation violation warrant (x2)
Jay Clark
- Failure of owner to maintain required insurance first offense
- Dui on suspended license first offense