Two Paducah men face charges after a vehicle pursuit.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about Tennessee authorities pursuing a Dodge Charger on Interstate 69 around midnight Saturday.
Deputy Chandler Sirls and Kentucky State Trooper Garret Clark were on stand by on the Interstate in an attempt to intercept the vehicle. Tennessee authorities lost sight of the vehicle but gave a description.
Deputy Sirls, Trooper Clark and Deputy Tyler Crane saw the vehicle pass on Interstate 69 and tried to stop it. The Dodge Charger continued on Interstate 69 then onto US 45 North where it stopped at a gas station.
The driver David Wyatt, 35 of Paducah was arrested without incident. The passenger O’shay Everett, 30 of Paducah was also arrested without incident.
A vehicle search was conducted and deputies located marijuana in the vehicle.
David Wyatt, 35 of Paducah was arrested and charged with Careless Driving, Fleeing and/or Evading Police 2nd Degree Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Failure of Non-Owner, Operator to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, and Bench Warrant out of McCracken County for Failure to Appear.
O’shay Everett, 30 of Paducah was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, and Bench Warrant out of Lyon County for Failure to Appear on Marijuana Trafficking.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police and the Mayfield Police Department.