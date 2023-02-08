PADUCAH — Two Paducah men are facing trafficking charges, deputies say, as a result of two separate drug investigations.
According to a Wednesday release, deputies conducted a controlled purchase of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl from 25-year-old Cameron McElmurry.
On Monday, they executed a search warrant at his home in the Lone Oak Area. They say McElmurry attempted to flee from deputies and resisted arrest.
According to the release, detectives found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and Xanax in the home.
He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly on felony diversion for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (opiates) out of Graves County.
McElmurry is reportedly facing the following charges:
- Trafficking in a controlled substance first offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified)
- Drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Resisting arrest
According to the release, detectives with the Mccracken County Sheriff's Office conducted a separate investigation into a man accused of conducting illegal drug activity at an apartment on Walter Jetton Boulevard.
Deputies say they executed a search warrant at the apartment on Monday.
Inside, they say they found 31.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, counterfeit pills suspected to contain Fentanyl, generic Xanax pills, and drug paraphernalia.
As a result, 38-year-old Bradley Clabough was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Deputies say Clabough is charged with:
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree first offense (>or= 2 GMS methamphetamine)
- Possession of a controlled substance first degree (drug unspecified)
- Possession of a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified)
- Possession of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)