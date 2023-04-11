PADUCAH — Two Paducah men were arrested Monday on drug trafficking charges in connection to separate investigations, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
Tyler Denison
Surveillance led deputies to locate and arrest 27-year-old Tyler Denison Monday afternoon on a felony indictment warrant for trafficking in Fentanyl, the MCSO explained in a Tuesday release.
The arrest stems from a February incident in which deputies say they purchased a Fentanyl pill from Denison, leading to an indictment by a McCracken County Grand Jury and a warrant being issued for his arrest.
Deputies say they located and arrested Denison at a business on Alben Barkley Drive.
When they searched him, they say they discovered about 50 Fentanyl pills, syringes, burnt foil, and money believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales. He faces an additional trafficking charge as a result of this.
Denison was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on an indictment warrant for trafficking in Fentanyl and an additional count of trafficking in Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean Irons
A man with what deputies call an "extensive criminal history" was arrested Monday on trafficking charges after deputies say they received information he was selling drugs out of a local hotel room.
According to a Tuesday release, deputies received information Monday that 43-year-old Sean Irons was selling Fentanyl pills from a Paducah hotel.
Deputies say during their investigation, they made contact with Irons, who agreed to sell them Fentanyl pills.
When they found Irons in a car in the hotel parking lot, they took him into custody.
They say they found a bag of Fentanyl pills, a bag of marijuana, a bag of synthetic marijuana, and $1,190 on Irons' person. They also say they found 12.5 grams of cocaine in the car Irons was in.
A search of Irons' hotel room uncovered additional Fentanyl pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and money believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, deputies say.
Irons, who deputies say has numerous prior felony drug trafficking convictions, was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl (second offense)
- Trafficking in Cocaine (second Offense)
- Trafficking in methamphetamine (second offense)
- Trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces (second offense)
- Trafficking in synthetic drugs
- Possession of drug paraphernalia