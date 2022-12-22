PADUCAH — Drug Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested two Paducah men following a weeks-long drug investigation.
According to a Thursday release, 22-year old Seth Humphry and 21-year-old Brennen Johnson are facing charges relating to trafficking in counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl.
Deputies say Humphry agreed to meet undercover detectives in the parking lot of a Paducah business to sell them 30 Fentanyl pills for $400.
Deputies say Humphry and Johnson arrived at the designated meeting place and delivered the pills on Dec. 21. Following the delivery, deputies conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle, the office says.
According to the release, a search of the car uncovered additional Fentanyl pills and the Sheriff's Office's pre-copied money, which was used to purchase the pills.
Humphreys ingested an unknown number of pills as deputies attempted to pull the pair over, the release explains, and he was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment.
Humphrey is facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Johnson is facing charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, complicity in trafficking in a controlled substance, and failure to signal.