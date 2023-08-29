PADUCAH — A 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy face charges of third-degree terroristic threatening after police claim they made threats against Paducah Tilghman High School in separate incidents this week.
The Paducah Police Department said its school resource officer at Tilghman learned early Wednesday morning that the 14-year-old girl allegedly threatened to "shoot this place up" during class on Monday. The SRO investigated the allegation, and the girl was charged through the court designated worker's office before she was released to into the care of her guardian.
Later, the SRO learned of a separate incident that allegedly happened Wednesday morning. The Paducah Police Department said the 14-year-old boy is accused of threatening to "shoot up" an upcoming school event. Investigators again contacted the court designated worker's office, and the boy was charged and released into the care of his guardian.
The police department said investigators spoke with both teen's guardians and learned that neither student has access to firearms.