SMITHLAND, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advised in a Tuesday release two paving projects will begin on US 60 in the Smithland area starting on Wednesday, July 27.
New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland
- Crews will be paving main line approaches on both sides of the new bridge from July 27-August 3.
- Drivers may experience minor delays and should be on the lookout for trucks hauling asphalt in the area.
U.S. 60 Paving in Downtown Smithland
- Crews will be paving from near the Wilson Avenue intersection, extending eastward to the Walnut Street intersection near Thompson's Grocery from August 5-10.
- Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with an alternating flow in the area. Minor delays are possible during the movement of equipment.
The planned working schedule for both projects is dependent on weather and could change.